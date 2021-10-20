Indiana coronavirus update for Wednesday, October 20th, 2021

Indiana continues to face the latest wave of COVID-19, with 2,023 new cases reported for the state, and 51 new deaths. To date, there have been a total of 1,003,647 cases for COVID-19, and a total of 15,883 deaths reported in the state, with 540 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19. There have also been 120 confirmed cases of Multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children. As of right now, only 56.8% of Indiana’s population is fully vaccinated.

Dubois County saw 9 new cases and 0 new death reported . The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 10.1% amongst all test and 24.6% amongst Unique Individuals. To date, there have been a total of 8,249 cases for the county, and 131 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. As of right now, only 61.4% of the county is fully vaccinated.

For the surrounding counties as of : Spencer has 11 new cases and 1 new death, with 53.6% of its population vaccinated. Daviess has 21 new cases and 1 new death, with 38.5% of its population vaccinated. Martin has 6 new cases, with 42.9% of its population vaccinated. Lawrence has 19 new cases and 1 new death, with 51.3% of its population vaccinated. Orange has 6 new cases, with 51.3% of its population vaccinated. Pike has 3 new cases, with 45% of its population vaccinated. Crawford has 2 new cases, with 48.6% of its population vaccinated. Perry has 1 new case, with 60% of its population vaccinated. And Warrick has 7 new cases, with 66.7% of its population vaccinated.

12.6% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.