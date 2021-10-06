Indiana coronavirus update for Wednesday, October 6th, 2021

Indiana is facing the latest wave of COVID-19, with 2,675 new cases reported for the state, and 72 new deaths. To date, there have been a total of 976,802 cases for COVID-19, and a total of 15,413 deaths reported in the state, with 508 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19. There have also been 115 confirmed cases of Multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children. As of right now, only 56.1% of Indiana’s population is fully vaccinated.

Dubois County saw 14 new cases and no new deaths reported . The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 13.5% amongst all test, and 25.8% amongst Unique Individuals.To date there have been a total of 8,044 cases for the county, and 126 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. As of right now, only 60.1% of the county is fully vaccinated.

For the surrounding counties as of : Spencer has 8 new cases, with 52.9% of its population vaccinated. Daviess has 23 new cases and 1 new death, with 37.7% of its population vaccinated. Martin has 8 new cases, with 42% of its population vaccinated. Lawrence has 20 new cases, with 50.3% of its population vaccinated. Orange has 5 new cases, with 50.3% of its population vaccinated. Pike has 9 new cases and 1 new death, with 44.4% of its population vaccinated. Crawford has 7 new cases and 1 new death, with 47.8% of its population vaccinated. Perry has 8 new cases, with 59.1% of its population vaccinated. And Warrick has 23 new cases and 2 new deaths, with 65.7% of its population vaccinated.

25.7% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.