Indiana Department of Health mobile vaccination and testing unit coming to Martin County

The Indiana Department of Health mobile vaccination and testing unit will be at the Martin County 4-H Fairgrounds Wednesday, November 3rd to Saturday, November 6th from Noon to 8:00pm.
This drive-through clinic will offer Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and can administer booster doses to those who qualify.
Covid-19 Vaccine can be given to anyone age 12 and up.
Rapid and PCR Covid testing will also be available.
This will be a drive-through clinic/testing site.
No appointment is necessary. The address for the Fairgrounds is 2666 US Hwy 50, Loogootee, IN.
