Indiana Department of Health mobile vaccination and testing unit coming to Martin County

The Indiana Department of Health mobile vaccination and testing unit will be at the Martin County 4-H Fairgrounds rd to th from Noon to 8:00pm.

This drive-through clinic will offer Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and can administer booster doses to those who qualify.

Covid-19 Vaccine can be given to anyone age 12 and up.

Rapid and PCR Covid testing will also be available.

This will be a drive-through clinic/testing site.

No appointment is necessary. The address for the Fairgrounds is 2666 US Hwy 50, Loogootee, IN.