Indiana Department of Insurance Approves No Change in Workers’ Compensation Rates

Indiana Department of Insurance Commissioner Amy L. Beard recently approved an average 0% change for Workers’ Compensation rates, effective , 2022.

“We are pleased to approve rates with a zero percent average change to help support Indiana businesses as they grow their companies,” said Commissioner Beard.

Workers’ compensation insurance covers medical costs associated with workplace injuries and provides wage replacement benefits to injured workers for lost work time.

Indiana Workers’ Compensation rates consistently rank one of the lowest in the United States, according to the Oregon Workers’ Compensation Premium Rate Ranking report. The Information Technology and Research Section in the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services has examined state rates on a biennial basis since 1986.