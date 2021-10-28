Indiana State Police Jasper Post troopers equipped with body-worn and in-car cameras

It has now been a few months since body cameras were installed at Indiana State Police Post around the state, and many troopers say they are getting along well with the new equipment.

The training process lasted about four hours. Indiana State Police Jasper Post PIO, Sergeant David Henderson, tells us what it was like.

“Most of the Jasper troopers went to Evansville for training. They showed us how the camera works, the in and outs of it, how to upload them to the computer, and how to keep track of them,” he says.

It’s a three-camera system. Troopers have one body camera, and two in the car, one faces forward and the other faces towards the cabin of the car. Henderson explains how they work.

“The cameras come on whenever our lights come on or when our weapons are drawn from the holster. We can also manually turn them on. So these are good for transparency for not only us but also the public. They can also be used as a training tool and for academy purposes,” Henderson says.

Henderson explains where the footage shot by the camera goes.

“These recordings are taken and uploaded into our computer system. We keep them up for one year, some of them up to five years. They can be reviewed by your supervisor or played in court,” Henderson says.

The cameras were installed this past summer. 900 were installed throughout the state. The process lasted about one day. At the Jasper Post, the installation process finished in late August.