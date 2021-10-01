Indiana State Police Makes Methamphetamine Dealing Arrest

A Mitchell man is facing drug dealing charges after a lengthy investigation by the Indiana State Police.

58-year-old John E. Jones was arrested for dealing methamphetamine in and around the Mitchell area on Thursday.

Indiana State Police executed a search warrant at Jones’s home. When entering the home, troopers observed Jones attempting to flush methamphetamine down the toilet.

Troopers also located approximately 4 grams of methamphetamine, hypodermic syringes, drug paraphernalia, and evidence of dealing drugs inside the home.

Jones was arrested and is facing felony charges of dealing methamphetamine under 5 grams with a prior conviction, possession of methamphetamine with a prior conviction, possession of a hypodermic syringe, obstruction of justice, and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with illegal drug activity information is requested to call the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at 812-332-4411, the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office tip line at 812-545-4700, or send an email to drugactivity@lawrencecounty.in.gov. All calls are confidential.