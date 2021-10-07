Indy Air Travel Expected to Hit Record High This Weekend

Officials at the Indianapolis International Airport (IND) report this weekend may be among the busiest fall break travel periods ever. With that possibility ahead, airport officials advise travelers to plan ahead, pack smart, get to the airport early and leverage contactless services to help make their travels as smooth as possible.

Based on projections provided by the federal Transportation Security Administration, the Indy airport is anticipating more than 17,000 passengers will fly out of Indianapolis on , and nearly 18,000 will fly out on .

“We’ve only seen that level of passenger traffic a handful of times since the new terminal opened in 2008,” said Keith Berlen, the Indianapolis Airport Authority’s senior director of operations and public safety. “So this weekend is on track to be one of the busiest, and it’s important for travelers to plan accordingly.”

Berlen said early morning flights (5 a.m. – 8 a.m.) are the most impacted and encourages travelers flying out during this timeframe to arrive at least two hours early.

TSA checkpoint A opens at 3:30 a.m. and checkpoint B opens at 4:15 a.m. Hoosiers can process through either TSA checkpoint and proceed to their gate. TSA PreCheck is only available on checkpoint A. Airline ticket counters opening time varies, but generally they open two hours before flight departure.

sign up for TSA PreCheck at https://www.tsa.gov/precheck for a smoother screening process, which eliminates the need to remove shoes, belts, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops or light jackets. The Indy airport also strongly encouraged travelers to consider the following travel tips below, and tofor a smoother screening process, which eliminates the need to remove shoes, belts, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops or light jackets.

BEFORE LEAVING FOR THE AIRPORT

Always check flight status with the airline prior to arriving at the airport

Arrive a full two-hours ahead of the departure time to get checked in, get through security, and to the gate in plenty of time before boarding call.

Download the airline’s mobile app for all pertinent travel update

Use a mobile boarding pass or print boarding passes ahead of time

Download the MyTSA app

Pack smart – check for prohibited items and follow the 3-1-1 liquids rule. Learn more at: https://www.tsa.gov/travel/travel-tips/refresh-your-memory-liquid-rules

Bring/wear a face mask – Complimentary face masks are available at Guest Services in the terminal, and the federal mask requirement at airports and on aircraft and public transportation has been extended until .

Learn more about COVID-19 health and safety measures at www.ind.com/covid19

If needed, COVID-19 testing is available at IND. To learn more, visit: www.ind.com/covid19testing

PLAN AHEAD FOR PARKING

For help determining parking options at IND, visit https://www.ind.com/parking

For a contactless parking experience at IND, register for the free parkIND plus program https://www.ind.com/parking/parkind-plus-program

Valet parking is back and offers the closest proximity to the pedestrian walkway to the terminal. To learn more, visit https://www.ind.com/parking/valet

AT THE TERMINAL

Grab a free water bottle on the way in from the Terminal Garage or bring your own reusable water bottle and fill up at the numerous water bottle filling stations located throughout the terminal.

Be mindful that many of IND’s shops and restaurants have adjusted operating hours

Concourse Connector allows you to explore available options in both concourses, no matter which one you are flying out of Most food (excluding liquids) can be brought through TSA screening https://www.tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/whatcanibring/food

Wear a mask (per federal mandate) — Complimentary face masks are available at the Guest Services desk.

Practice social distancing, whenever possible and feasible

For more COVID-19 health and safety measures, visit www.ind.com/covid19

Explore new artwork throughout the terminal with murals from local artists, a nature photography exhibition and the new KIND Gallery space. Learn more at: https://www.ind.com/community/arts-program

When picking up friends or family, use the Cell Phone Lot to wait then proceed to the drive for pick-up or park in hourly parking and meet your guest inside