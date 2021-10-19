in.form: Dubois County Museum

The Dubois County Museum is partnering to host a Day of The Dead Celebration event on November 1st, Bill Potter speaks with Shirley Ray about this event celebrating Latinx Heritage.

This event is done so in partnership with: ALASI, Latino Collaboration Table, Vincennes University Jasper, Southwest Dubois School Corporation, University Southern Indiana and Greater Jasper School Corporation.

