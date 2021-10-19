Internship Application Deadline Approaching

The Oct. 31 deadline to submit an application for the Senate internship program is quickly approaching. Anyone interested in participating in the Indiana Senate Republican Caucus’ paid spring-semester internships should apply as soon as possible.

Internships are available in communications, information technology, legal, legislative and policy departments during the 2022 session of the Indiana General Assembly.

Qualified candidates may be of any major and must be at least a college sophomore. Recent college graduates, as well as graduate and law school students, are also encouraged to apply. Positions are open to Indiana residents and nonresidents who attend a college or university in Indiana.

Interns earn a $750 biweekly stipend and benefit from scholarship and academic credit opportunities, professional development, community involvement and networking.

Senate internships are full-time positions at the Statehouse in downtown Indianapolis that typically begin with a mandatory orientation in late December and conclude at the end of the legislative session in March 2022.

The Senate internship program is an excellent opportunity for young people to develop professional skills in a number of different areas and kickstart their careers.

For more information and to access an application, visit www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/Intern.