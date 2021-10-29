ISP Arrests Wanted Bedford Man Following Foot Pursuit

Running from police landed a Bedford man behind bars this week.

Indiana State Police pulled over a passenger car on State Road 158 near Eureka, for a traffic violation on Thursday morning.

As the vehicle came to a stop in the parking lot of a local business, the driver, 29-year-old Joseph Devinney of Bedford, jumped from the car and began to run.

After taking him into custody, police learned that he had abandoned a 6-year-old juvenile in the car. The juvenile was unharmed and released to family members.

A canine then gave a positive alert to the presence of controlled substances in the car. Police searched the vehicle and found that Devinney was in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

It was also discovered that Devinney was wanted on five arrest warrants (12 total offenses on the warrants) out of Lawrence County.

Devinney was booked into the Lawrence County Jail for a felony charge of neglect of a dependent, and misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement on foot, driving while suspended with a prior conviction, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.