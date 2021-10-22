Jack Elvis Egbert, Jr., age 62, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away at 6:00 a.m., on Monday, October 18, 2021, at his residence.

He was born November 16, 1958, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Jack Elvis and Garneta Mae (Siebe) Egbert. Jack worked as a concrete contractor. He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandparents, Leonard A. Siebe and Bernice (Buse) Siebe

He is survived by his longtime significant other, Kathy Armstrong of Louisville, Kentucky; three step children, Kassie McClellan, Stephanie McClellan and Jordan Armstrong; six cousins, Keith Blackgrave, Debra Blackgrave, Wendell Blackgrave, Cynthia Nesmith, Melinda Conner and Cathie King; by five step-grandchildren and one on the way.

Funeral services for Jack Egbert, Jr. will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.D.T., Saturday, October 23, 2021, at St. James Lutheran Church in Holland with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Tony Gray will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 2:00-7:00 p.m., on Friday; and also at the church one hour prior to the funeral on Saturday. Condolences may be shared online at www.nassandson.com