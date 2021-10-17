Jackie Lee Tuley 69, of Washington, IN. died , 2021, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes, IN.

He was born , 1952, in Huntingburg, IN. to Charles and Fern Tuley of Dale.

Jack worked in the coal mines for 40 years, after retiring he enjoyed model railroading, collecting scale models of heavy equipment, and puzzles.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather and will be dearly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Larry and granddaughters Alisha and Alexis.

He is survived by his wife Connie, daughters Shannon and Amy Tuley, a stepson Justin (Autumn) McFall 11 grandchildren, and 2 great-granddaughters.

A Graveside Service is planned for , at 10 AM CST at the Dale Cemetery.

fullersfh.com Fuller Funeral Home () is handling arrangements.