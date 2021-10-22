Jasper Chamber of Commerce to host “lunch and learn” on the Latest Economic Outlook

The Jasper Chamber of Commerce is hosting a virtual “lunch and learn” on the latest economic outlook,

This will give attendees insight into potential emerging trends as we move past COVID and implications for businesses, particularly small businesses.

The event takes place on Thursday, October 28th, and begins at 11:30 am EST on Zoom. The zoom meeting ID is 815 4823 2548.

Join from computer or mobile:

[ https://iu.zoom.us/j/81548232548 | https://iu.zoom.us/j/81548232548 ]

The guest speaker is:

Uric Dufrene

Sanders Chair in Business

Professor of Finance

Indiana University Southeast