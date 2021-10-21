Jasper Chamber Will Hold 68th Annual Meeting

The Jasper Chamber of Commerce announces that its Annual Meeting will be held as a luncheon for 2021.

It will be held on Tuesday, November 9. The location for the 68th Annual Meeting will be held at the Calumet Lake Pavilion at 2210 N. Mill Street in Jasper. The luncheon will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by the meeting, presentations and the keynote speaker.

The Jasper Chamber of Commerce is currently comprised of 18 Board Members and 2 staff positions.

At this time the off-going Chamber Board President Kate Schwenk will recognize those Board Members and other officers who served during the 2021 term. Kate will also make the presentation of the prestigious, Annual President’s Community Excellence Award. This award is given annually to an individual in the community who has given of himself/herself in a variety of ways in order to “make a difference.”

The award is always a surprise to the recipient and it is such a great honor to recognize the work of an individual who has contributed to the success of the Jasper community.

The Board of Directors for 2021 also included: Vice-President Ruger Kerstiens, Secretary Ted Miller,

Treasurer Bernie Kreilein and Tom Moorman, Mark Fierst, Morgan Thewes, Denise Izzolena, Andrew Minda, Adam Wendholt, Nita Patel, Therese Begley, Brian Smith, Travis Mundy, Christian Blome, Mike Horney, Patrick Uebelhor, and Mary Leah Siegel.

In addition to the Board of Directors, the Chamber has two staff positions. These are held by Nancy Eckerle, Executive Director and Janet Beckman, Office Manager. New board members for 2022 will be announced during the Annual Meeting luncheon.

The Jasper Chamber is pleased and proud to have Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb as the keynote speaker.

This will be an opportunity to welcome Governor Holcomb back to Jasper and to hear him tell of his experiences and goals as the Governor of Indiana. A “fireside chat” type of setting will take place, where Governor Holcomb and board member and VUJ Dean Christian Blome will have a series of questions that will be asked and answered in a casual setting,

Tickets for the Annual Chamber Meeting are priced at $45 each or tables of 8 for $350.

Reservations can be made by calling the Chamber office at 812/482-6866 or e-mailing the Jasper Chamber at: chamber@jasperin.org. Deadline for reservations is Monday, October 25.