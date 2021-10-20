Jasper Community Arts Seeking Community’s Feedback for Performances

Plans for the 2022 to 2023 season at the Jasper Arts Center are underway and the Jasper Community Arts needs your input!

JCA is presenting a 12 performance season to the public between September and April.

In order to accommodate a wide variety of interests, the season is filled with artists representing multiple genres. World music, folk, country, dance, theatre, and more have all been presented in various combinations each year.

The current season features classical and world music, folk, dance, and indie artists. Country artist Mark Wills performed at the Jasper Arts Center on October 9th.

The survey can be found at jasperarts.org/survey and should take no longer than five minutes to complete.