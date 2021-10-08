Jasper-Dubois County Public Library Partners with the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center

The Jasper-Dubois County Public Library is continuing their Community Engagement Program by again partnering with the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center of Memorial Hospital during the month of October.

The purpose of the project is to aid support services and programs for cancer patients.

Some of these services and programs that are provided by the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center include support groups, art classes and other activities that encourage self-expression, and a variety of other events for patients.

The library will be raising funds for these services until the end of the month.

Donations are being accepted at all four library branches which includes Jasper, Ferdinand, Dubois, and Birdseye.

Anyone who donates can receive a bracelet to show their support and awareness.

If you have any questions, contact Jordan Schuetter at (812)-482-2712.