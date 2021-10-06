Jasper Flowers and Gifts to celebrate national popcorn month with “Poptoberfest”

October is National Popcorn Month and one local business is inviting everyone to celebrate!
Poptoberfest takes place this Friday, October 8th, from 4 to 8 pm at Jasper Flowers and Gifts.
Popcorn, caramel apples, prizes, music, food, and storewide sales are just a few items scheduled to take place throughout the day.
Orange Strom, a local 3v3 soccer team traveling to Florida for nationals is the event’s special guest.
Other features of the event include FUNdraising, games, pie-throwing, and a silent auction.
Kona Ice and Oink Inc. Smokehouse will be providing food throughout the day.
