Jasper Halloween Decorating Contest entry deadline is Monday

Time in running out to enter in the Jasper Halloween Decorating Contest!

The contest is open to all Jasper residents.

The categories for this year’s contest are:

Best Theme

The Scariest

Most Creative

Most Traditional

One winner from each category will receive an award and gift certificate!

Entry forms can be filled out online at jasperarts.org/halloween or by calling (812)-482-3070.

Entries must be received by Jasper Community Arts no later than Monday, October 11th.

Judging will take place on Thursday evening, October 14th. All houses must have their lights on by 6:00 pm.

For additional information visit jasperarts.org, jdcpl.us or call, (812)-482-3070.