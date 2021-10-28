Jasper Library November Programs

Family Storytime– Tuesdays at 10am

MakerSpace Office Hours – Wednesdays & Thursdays from 1-4pm

– MakerSpace Office Hours allow Makers to stop by and get more assistance with DIY projects and get answers to questions. Staff will be in the MakerSpace during this time to offer a little more one-on-one time. Call ahead or drop by for help.

Curiosity Café for Teens- Thursdays at 4pm

– Teens will enjoy a variety of different activities each week including: snacks, crafts, and games.

Home School Connections- Mondays, Nov. 8th & 22nd ; Dec. 6th & 20th at 1pm

Homeschool families are invited to join us for an afternoon of learning and making connections within the homeschool community. Jasper Public Library in coordination with Jasper Community Arts will be presenting a rotating series of homeschool programs that are open to all ages of homeschoolers. The rotation includes STEM, history and geography, art, and literature. The first session will be a meet and greet for families and the instructors. Please Register

Bingo & Coffee- Tuesday, November 2nd at 6pm

All adults and teens are invited to an evening of bingo and coffee. There will be prizes for winners! This is a free event. We hope you will join us for an evening of fun

Knot Just Knitting – Wednesday, November 3rd at 11am

This is a group of knitters/crocheters/weavers/in general crafters, that will be meeting monthly to share in projects, patterns and friendly conversation while we each work on individual projects.

Mosaic Magnets for Teens – Wednesday, November 3rd at 4pm

All teens and tweens are invited to join us for this free event. We will be decorating mosaic magnets. This is a drop in style craft.

Afternoon Book Club- Thursday, November 4th at 3pm

New members are welcome. Pick up a copy of the book at the library. This month we will be discussing Priceless by Robert Wittman

Teen Advisory Board- Thursday, November 4th at 5pm

The purpose of the group is to allow teens to have a say and a part in the teen programming and materials at the library. If you are interested in joining, email vlucchi@jdcpl.us to inquire about an application.

Duplo Club (Ages 2-5)- Friday, November 5th at 10am

The library will provide the larger Duplos to build different projects and just have fun with other kids. The Lego Coding Express Train will also be out.

Veterans Day Book Signing & Cookie Decorating- Sunday November 7th at 12pm

Join us in celebrating Veterans Day with special guests Angie Karcher, author, and Emily Colucci Peak, illustrator, of A Clean Sweep: A Midwest WWII Shipyard Built LSTs With Pride! A Clean Sweep is a bright children’s tale born of Indiana’s outstanding history of war material production during World War II. We will also be also have cookies to decorate as you enjoy your visit with the author and illustrator.

Sewing for Beginners- Monday, November 8th at 6pm

Sew a throw pillow using straight seams and minimal hand sewing. No sewing experience is necessary. All materials will be supplied. This program is for those ages 12 and up. Please register.

Design Your Own Christmas Décor- Tuesday, November 9th at 6pm

Adults are invited to join us for an evening of crafting your own Christmas decorations. We will be creating Christmas ornaments using designs made on the Cricut. We will also be making snowmen containers. We hope to see you there. Please register

STEM Playtime- Wednesday, November 10th at 10am

Have fun playing with our STEM toys. For children and their caregivers.

Intro to Computers- Wednesday, November 10th at 2pm

Adults are invited to join us for an introduction class in how to use computers. This class will cover any basic help that you might need for computer usage. Please Register

Craft of the Month Club (Grades (K-4) – Wednesday, November 10th at 6pm

The library is starting a Craft of the Month Club for kids in grades K-4, where we will offer a different craft each month for them to join us and make. For November, we will be making Gumdrop Turkeys. Please Register.

Genealogy: Military Research- Wednesday, November 10th at 6pm

Discuss how to locate records of family members who served in the military, what information can be found in records, best online sources, personal stories of others who have done this type of research. This is also a time/place for asking questions of other researchers to help in your own family research.

Thursday, November 11th- Closed for Veterans Day Coffee, Cards, & Coloring- Friday, November 12th at 10am

Join us for a morning of card making, coffee, and coloring. This crafting event is free for adults and

teens.

STEM Fun:- Monday, November 15th at 5:30pm

For ages 8-12. Learn how to use the Library robots around the MakerSpace!

Adventurescapes- Tuesday, November 16th at 6pm

All adults are welcome to join us for an adventure escape. We will explore a different country each month. We will use our senses to travel and enjoy a new destination. Please Register

The UnBook Club for Teens- Wednesday, November 17th at 4pm

With The Unbook Club, Book Club, participants are allowed to read whatever book they want that fits within the genre or theme of the month. Participants will rate their books as read worthy or not. There will be activities and snacks that fit in with the theme of the month.

Knot Just Knitting – Wednesday, November 17that 5:30pm

This is a group of knitters/crocheters/weavers/in general crafters, that will be meeting monthly to share in projects, patterns and friendly conversation while we each work on individual projects.

Sensory Storytime- Wednesday, November 17th at 6pm

The library is offering this Sensory Friendly Storytime for children ages 8 and under. This storytime is meant to be a safe place for children with sensory processing differences or other challenging conditions wanting to participate in a calm sensory-friendly storytime. We will have stories, songs and play! Limit of 8 children and their caregivers. Please Register

Baby Playtime- Thursday, November 18th at 10am

We invite parents/caregivers and their little ones for some socializing during our Playtime. Age appropriate toys and books will be available in the programming room to enjoy some time with other children and parents/caregivers.

Fiesta Storytime- Saturday, November 20th at 10am

Families are invited to another Fiesta Storytime at the library! We will read a story in English and Spanish. The children will have a chance to learn some basic Spanish words thru some fun games. We will have crafts and some snacks available also.

Bingo & Coffee- Tuesday, November 23rd at 6pm

All adults and teens are invited to bingo and to have some coffee. There will be prizes for winners!

Lego Club- Wednesday, November 24th at 2pm

Kids in grades kindergarten and up are invited to stop in for some Lego fun. The library will provide legos to build with. Projects will be displayed out in the library for others to see

November 24th- Close at 6pm

November 25th & 26th – Library Closed – Thanksgiving

DIY Christmas Ornaments – Saturday November 27th at 10am

Everyone is invited to join us for a morning of creating our own Christmas ornaments. This free event is open to all ages and is available while supplies last.

MakerSpace STEM Club – Monday, November 29th at 5:30pm

Youth 10+ are invited to come into the MakerSpace and join the Maker community. This is an exploration time for the group, formal instruction will be limited. The size, interests, and previous experience of the group will determine where we place our focus. Participants will need a waiver signed which can be picked up at library our printed from the library’s website.

Evening Book Club- Tuesday, November 30th @ 6:30pm

Join the discussion. Stop by the Library and checkout a copy of this month’s book selection from Library staff. New members are always welcome. Animal, Vegetable, Miracle by Barbara Kingsolver will be discussed.