Jasper man arrested for attempted residential entry

A Jasper man is behind bars after police say he tried to enter an apartment that wasn’t his.

Officers responded to an apartment complex at 1438 Greene Street in Jasper around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon for reports of a man attempting to enter an apartment that was not his.

Police soon identified the man as 57-year-old Henry Uppencamp and took him into custody.

Uppencamp was lodged into the Dubois County Security Center and charged with attempted residential entry (a level 6 felony.)