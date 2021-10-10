Jasper man arrested on multiple OWI charges

Early this morning, the Jasper Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle driving left of the center at the intersection of 26th and Newton Street.

Upon investigation, officers found that the driver, 47-Year-Old, Michael Richardson, showed signs of intoxication.

After Richardson failed a field sobriety test and refused a chemical test officers were able to have a blood test taken, which showed his blood-alcohol content was .21.

Richardson was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of OWI endangerment and OWI above .15.