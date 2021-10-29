Jasper man facing additional charges after running from police

A Jasper man who fled from police while they attempted to serve warrants is now facing additional charges.

34-year-old Johnny Strotman was arrested this week for resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle and possession of a hypodermic needle/syringe, both level six felonies, and a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement.

Police learned that Strotman was staying at his father’s residence in Haysville. They traveled to the home on October 25th to serve warrants out of Orange and Crawford Counties.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Strotman was on a four-wheeler and began driving away as police approached the residence.

Eventually, Strotman drove the four-wheeler into a large ditch, climbed off, tossed his jacket, and ran.

Officers and a K-9 unit eventually located the man and arrested him without further incident.

When officers searched Strotman’s coat, they found two hypodermic needles, along with an open pack of cigarettes.

Strotman is being held in the Dubois County Security Center.