Jasper man facing misdemeanor charge after traffic stop

A Jasper man is facing a misdemeanor charge after a weekend traffic stop.

Jasper Police conducted the stop at the 36th Street and Villa Drive intersection on Sunday afternoon.

The driver, identified as 52-year-old Jose Santos Guevara Alverez of Jasper, was found to be driving without ever receiving a driver’s license through any state.

The man was arrested and transported to the Dubois County Security Center for a misdemeanor count of operator never received a license.