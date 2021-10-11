Jasper man facing misdemeanor charge after traffic stop

A Jasper man is facing a misdemeanor charge after a weekend traffic stop.
Jasper Police conducted the stop at the 36th Street and Villa Drive intersection on Sunday afternoon.
The driver, identified as 52-year-old Jose Santos Guevara Alverez of Jasper, was found to be driving without ever receiving a driver’s license through any state.
The man was arrested and transported to the Dubois County Security Center for a misdemeanor count of operator never received a license.
