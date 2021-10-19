Jasper Municipal Gas Department to conduct annual gas leak survey

The Jasper Municipal Gas Department is conducting its annual gas leak survey in the central area of Jasper beginning Monday, October 25th.

Testing should be concluded by the end of the day on November 12th.

This survey is mandated by both State and Federal Laws and local businesses. This testing includes high-pressure feeder mains.

City Personnel will have identification with them. If you have any questions, please call the Gas Department at (812)-482-5252.