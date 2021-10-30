Jasper Police Department accepting applications for Probationary/Lateral Police Officer

The application deadline to be a Probationary or Lateral Police Officer at the Jasper Police Department is quickly approaching!

Minimum Qualification Requirements:

-Applicant must be a resident citizen of the United States.

-Must be at least 21 years of age, and under the age of 36 or be a veteran who has at least 20 years of service in the armed forces and be no older than 40 years and six months.

-Must have a high school diploma or equivalent (G.E.D.)

-Must not have been convicted of a felony pursuant to the policy statement in the application.

-Must not have been dishonorably discharged from the military service.

-Must possess a valid Indiana driver’s license at the time of appointment.

-Must successfully complete and pass all parts of the application process.

Lateral Applicant Information- Two years or more law enforcement experience and currently certified as a law enforcement officer. The applicant must still complete all phases of the application process. If offered a position, applicants would earn the designated probationary salary rate during the probationary period, and upon completion of the probationary period and the Chief’s approval, he/she would be paid at the first-class officer salary.

Applications can be picked up at the Jasper Police Station at 309 East 6th Street or completed online at jasperindiana.gov.

The application deadline is Friday, November 5th, 2021.

The testing date is Saturday, November 20th, 2021. Applicants will be notified of time and location.

Deliver to Jasper City Hall or mail to:

PERSONNEL DIRECTOR

EOE # 374

C/o City of Jasper

P.O Box 29 – 610 Main Street

Jasper, IN 47547-0029

An equal opportunity employer