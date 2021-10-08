Jasper Police Department warning residents of scam

The Jasper Police Department would like to warn the public and local businesses in regards to a scam complaint received.

A company portraying to be Elite Sports is calling local businesses, specifically, and asking for donations.

The scammer is claiming in return for the donation you will get your business logo on spirit gear and banners that will be placed in the gym.

The Jasper Police Department has confirmed with the Athletic Office at the Jasper High School that they have not contracted with this company to do any fundraising and that it is a scam.