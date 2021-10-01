Jasper Street Department announces closure on Cathy Lane

Traffic alert for those in Jasper.

The Jasper Street Dept. & contractor, Rivertown Construction, will be closing Cathy Ln, an approximately 200 ft x 24 ft section, in front of the Versteel Mfg. plant.

This closure will begin on Monday, Oct. 4 at approximately 8:00 a.m.

The closure is required to replace the failure of the concrete pavement in this area.

Thru traffic will be prohibited in this area.

This closure will remain in effect, for approximately 28 days, to ensure that the concrete is fully cured.

This project is subject to weather conditions & any other unforeseen events.

Truck traffic shall use E 15th St & Kellerville Rd as a detour around this project, as Mill St, between E 15th St & Cathy Ln/30th St, is not designed for heavy trucks.

Passenger vehicles may use 25th St as a detour.