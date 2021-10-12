Jasper Water Department continues fall hydrant and maintenance program this week

Making all city fire hydrants are in tip-top shape continues to be one of the Jasper Water Department’s high priorities.

The department’s fall hydrant flushing and maintenance program continues this week. Flushing hours are typically between 8 am and 3 pm Monday through Friday.

This process will last for the next several weeks until all city hydrants have been flushed.

Company officials say the water will be safe to drink, but customers should use their own discretion during this time because clothes could become discolored.

If anyone experiences cloudy discolored water, they are asked to run the cold water tap until it clears.