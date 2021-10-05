Jasper Water Department to continue hydrant flushing this week

Despite the daily rain chances, Jasper Water Department employees will still be making their way around town.

The department continues its fall hydrant flushing and maintenance program this week weather permitting. Flushing hours are typically from 8 am to 3 pm, Monday through Friday.

This will last for the next several weeks until all city hydrants have been flushed.

Water will be safe to drink during this time, but customers should use their own discretion if doing laundry because clothes could become discolored.

If anyone experiences any cloudy or discolored water, they are asked to run the cold water tap until it clears.

If you have any questions, call the Jasper Municipal Water Department at (812)-482-5252.