Jasper woman arrested for OWI

A Jasper woman spent time in jail this week after driving while under the influence.
Jasper Police pulled over a vehicle for false and/or fictitious registration on Wednesday.
While speaking with the driver, identified as 37-year-old Racheal Allen, it was suspected that she was possibly under influence. Allen was offered field sobriety and failed.
She was taken to Memorial Hospital for a certified chemical test where she tested positive for methamphetamine.
Allen was then lodged into the Dubois County Security Center for a misdemeanor count of OWI.
