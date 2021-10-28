Jasper woman arrested for OWI

A Jasper woman spent time in jail this week after driving while under the influence.

Jasper Police pulled over a vehicle for false and/or fictitious registration on Wednesday.

While speaking with the driver, identified as 37-year-old Racheal Allen, it was suspected that she was possibly under influence. Allen was offered field sobriety and failed.

She was taken to Memorial Hospital for a certified chemical test where she tested positive for methamphetamine.

Allen was then lodged into the Dubois County Security Center for a misdemeanor count of OWI.