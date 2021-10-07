69-year-old Jimmy Ray Bye of Medina, Ohio, formerly of Evansville, Indiana, passed away after a battle with bile duct cancer on Monday, October 4, 2021, at Medina Hospital in Medina.

He was born February 13, 1952, in New Albany, Indiana, to Clarence and Jane (Longest) Bye; and married Jo Burgess on January 5, 1974, in New Albany. Jim graduated from New Albany High School in 1970 and earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from Indiana University Southeast in 1974. He began his award winning career as a photojournalist in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, at the News-Enterprise where he worked from 1974-1976. Jim went on to serve as a staff photographer and picture editor at the Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk, Virginia, from 1976-1986. He moved on to the Evansville Courier & Press, where he held various titles, including Director of Electronic Prepress, from 1986-2003. He then worked at the Akron Beacon Journal as Creative Technical Services Manager from 2003-2006. He finished his career as the Photojournalism Lab Manager and Mountain Workshop Coordinator at Western Kentucky University from 2008-2017. Jim retired to Medina, Ohio, to live with his daughter, Noelle, in 2017.

He is survived by his daughter, Noelle Bye of Medina, OH; sister, Jane Wilson of Burley, ID; and brother, Jerry (Sarah) Bye of Georgetown, TX. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Bye, in 2004; his parents; and brother-in-law, Andy Wilson.

The family will hold private funeral services at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg, Indiana. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation.