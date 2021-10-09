John A. Weidenbenner, age 91, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away at 5:42 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in Brookside Village in Jasper, Indiana.

John was born at home in Ireland, Indiana, on March 12, 1930, to Andrew and Olevia (Durcholz) Weidenbenner. He married the love of his life, Esther Tretter, on July 21, 1951, in St. Ferdinand Catholic in Ferdinand, Indiana, and they enjoyed a 64-year marriage. She preceded him in death on December 27, 2015

John was a 1948 graduate of Ireland High School. He was a poultry farmer and also a co-owner with his wife and son of Weidenbenner Eggs, Inc. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland and was chosen as a member of the Brute Society. He was a past member of the German Club. He was also a great storyteller of life in the past.

John enjoyed dancing waltzes and polkas with Esther and attending dances with their friends. He and his wife had a large circle of friends who dined out together and played card games. His passion was tractor-pulling with Denny, his “favorite son”, as John called him.

He is survived by four daughters, Jane Howard, Gilroy, CA, Debbie (Mike) Schwenk, Ireland, IN, Karen (Ken) Streicher, Washington, IN, Donna (Ken) Schroering, Evansville, IN, one son, Dennis (Clare) Weidenbenner, Ireland, IN, 11 grandchildren, six step grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, 16 step great grandchildren, three sisters, Virginia Mehringer and Frances (Jim) Waddell, both of Jasper, IN, Marilyn Eckerle, Greenwood, IN, one brother, Bernie (Dorothy) Weidenbenner, Jasper, IN, and one sister-in-law, Helena Weidenbenner, Ireland, IN.

Preceding him in death besides his wife are one son-in-law, Al Howard, two brothers, Morris and Jerome Weidenbenner, and two brothers-in-law, Alvin Mehringer and Maurice Eckerle.

A Mass of Christian Burial for John A. Weidenbenner will be held at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. (noon) service time on Wednesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland.

Memorial contributions may be made to a St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Heart to Heart Hospice Foundation or to a favorite charity.