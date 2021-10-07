A Large high school Band Contest is being hosted in Jasper.

Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) is having the ISSMA Scholastic Prelims/ Open Invitational high school band contest this Saturday October 9th at Jerry Brewer Alumni Stadium in Jasper.

The contest will have 24 high school marching bands for performances at the event.

There is expected to be an influx of people in Jasper due to the event, the ISSMA is anticipating a few thousand people this Saturday.

The event runs from 8 a.m. until approximately 8 p.m., and traffic will be altered between US231 and Clay St, from 2nd to 5th St. The ISSMA has secured the closure of 2nd St from East of Hometown IGA to Clay St. from 8A-9P.