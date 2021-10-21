Larry Gaesser 59, of Gentryville died on October 19, 2021 at Memorial Hospital .Larry was born Dec. 28, 1961 in Huntingburg, IN. to Andrew and Marie (Bankford) Gaesser and married Mona Herr April 19, 1986. He was a member at St. Martin Catholic Church in Chrisney, IN., he served on the Jackson Twp. Volunteer Fire Dept. and was active in the Republican Party.

He is survived by his Wife Mona, a Daughter Miranda (Joseph Smith); his Mother Marie Gaesser Dilger; Siblings Cathy (Mark) Nolen, Ray (Elaine) Gaesser, Bob (Ruth) Gaesser, Linda (Gary) Droege, Mary (Dan) Fischer; Step siblings Chester Dilger, Roger Dilger, Sam Dilger, Andrea Wagner and Vicki Keller; In laws Vicki (Jim) Schulthise, Doug (Cindy) Herr and Dan (Jodi Hoover) Herr; and 33 nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Andrew Gaesser, Step father Karl Dilger, a brother David Gaesser and step sister Justine Schaefer.

A Funeral Mass is planned for 10 AM CST Saturday October 23, 2021 at the St. Joseph Church in Dale.

Friends may call on Friday October 22 from 3 PM CST till 7 PM CST at the St. Joseph Church, and Saturday from 9 AM till the time of the service at the church. Friday evening at 6:30 PM CST there will be a memorial service conducted by the IVFA District 18.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spencer County Right to life, St. Martin Catholic Church or Jackson Twp. Volunteer Fire Dept.

Fuller Funeral Home (fullersfh.com) is handling arrangements.