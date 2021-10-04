96-year-old Laura L. Cochran, of Jasper, Indiana, formerly of St. Louis, Missouri, passed away at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021, in the Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana.

Laura was born near Portersville, Indiana, on December 31, 1924, to Charles Henry and Emma E. (Harder) Weber. She married Forrest Cochran on May 5, 1951, and he preceded her in death on May 12, 1995.

She retired in 1983 after working 36 ½ years at Bechtold Book Co. in St. Louis, Missouri.

She was a former member of the First Presbyterian Church.

Surviving are nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are two sisters, Carolyn Braunecker and Margaret Vogel, and five brothers, Amos, Paul, John, Glenn, and Lloyd Weber.

A funeral service for Laura L. Cochran will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow at a later date in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri. Pastor Gerald Frye will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the 3:00 p.m. service time at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.