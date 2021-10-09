Laura Lyn Whitsitt, age 51, of Huntingburg, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

She was born February 24, 1970, in Greenfield, Indiana, to Stan and Cheryle (Mueller) Roberts. Laura worked as office manager at Blesch Brothers Equipment Company in Holland and also did office work for the Duff Water Corporation. She was an active member of the Holland United Methodist Church; a 20 year leader of the Dubois County Horse & Pony 4-H Club; treasurer and member of the Duff Conservation Club; member of the Star Motorcycle Club; and enjoyed equine barrel racing.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Keith Whitsitt of Huntingburg; one daughter, Natalie Ingram of Huntingburg; two sons, Zach (Lindsey) Whitsitt of Crothersville and Zeth (Makenzie) Whitsitt of Huntingburg; her parents, Stan (Judy) Roberts of Holland and Cheryle (John) Daunhauer of Holland; two sisters, Traci (Gene) Mattingly of Holland and Hannah Thyen of Huntingburg; by six grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Laura Whitsitt will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Monday, October 11, 2021, at the Holland United Methodist Church in Holland with burial to follow at Mayo Cemetery near Duff. Pastor Keith Chanley will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 2:00-8:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Sunday; and also at church one hour prior to the funeral on Monday. Memorial contributions can be made to the Lexi Mattingly Memorial Fund or the Dubois County Horse and Pony 4-H Club.