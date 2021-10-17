Lawrence County man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

On Friday, an Indiana State Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that drove left of the center and had failed to signal a lane change on State Road 56 in French Lick.

During the traffic stop, the officer found that the license plates on the vehicle were false and fictitious.

A K-9 was dispatched to the scene and alerted that illegal substances were in the vehicle.

Upon searching the vehicle officers found approximately 16 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and five different controlled substances as well as a loaded handgun and over $5000 in US currency.

After the driver, 56-Year-Old, David Guthrie, refused a field sobriety test, Officers were later able to get a search warrant for a blood test on Guthrie.

Guthrie was booked into the Orange County Jail and is facing charges of, Possession of Methamphetamine over 10 grams while in possession of a firearm, Dealing of Methamphetamine over 10 grams while in possession of a firearm, Possession of Marijuana, 3 Counts of Possession of a Schedule 2 Controlled Substance, 2 Counts of Possession of a Schedule 4 Controlled Substance, and Operating a Vehicle while intoxicated.