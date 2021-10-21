Margaret A. Neukam, age 98, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, in the Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana.

Margaret was born in Shoals, Indiana, on December 11, 1922, to John and Barbara (Angerer) Mann. She married Wallace “Wally” Neukam on August 17, 1946, in St. John’s Lutheran Church at the Dubois Crossroads. He preceded her in death on January 18, 1987.

She was the Martin County Deputy Treasurer for one term, then worked at the Jasper Laundry, at Newberry’s and most recently at the Dollar General. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church at the Dubois Crossroads, where she was a member of the W-ELCA and the choir. She enjoyed doing word searches and enjoyed being a seamstress and doing embroidery.

Surviving are two sisters, Jeanette Beard, Columbus, OH, Dorthea Krukemyer, Pemberville, OH, one brother John (Marlene) Mann, Dubois, IN, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her husband, are an infant daughter, two sisters, Lydia Braun and an infant Mary Jane Mann, and two brothers, Rev. Luther Mann and Hilbert Mann.

A funeral service for Margaret A. Neukam will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at St. John’s Lutheran Church at the Crossroads in Dubois, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Timothy Fleece will officiate.

A visitation for Margaret A. Neukam will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 25, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church at the Dubois Crossroads or to a favorite charity.