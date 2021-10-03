Martin County man arrested for child abuse

Saturday afternoon the Jasper Police department was dispatched to Mcalister’s Deli in reference to possible child abuse that happened in the store.

Once Officers arrived they found that the suspect and juvenile victim had left the scene.

They were able to locate the suspect, 61-Year-Old, Clinton Burgess, at his residence.

It was determined that the victim and the victim’s juvenile sister were foster children of Burgess and his spouse.

After review of Mcalister’s security camera footage, officers found that Burgess had choked the victim inside the store as discipline and also slapped the child across the face.

Burgess then drug the victim by his arm to exit the store before fleeing in their vehicle.

Burgess was interviewed and booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of two counts of domestic battery and strangulation.

The victim and their sister were removed from the custody of Burgess by the Department of child services.