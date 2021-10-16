Memorial Hospital to hold “Breastfeeding: Getting Started” class

Expecting a baby?

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper is hosting an in-depth breastfeeding class called “Breastfeeding: Getting Started,” next month.

During your time of baby preparation, this educational class can help provide an easier transition into motherhood and breastfeeding. It is recommended that both mother and the support person, who will assist the mother, attend the classes as support is important to breastfeeding success.

“Breastfeeding: Getting Started,” will be held on Wednesday, November 3, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Hospital in Board Conference Room B/C, located on the lower level of The LCM Tower, at 800 West 9th Street in Jasper.

The class is free for those delivering at Memorial Hospital; otherwise, the cost is $15.

Pre-registration is required. To enroll, please visit Memorial Hospital’s website at mhhcc.org and click on “Classes & Events.” If you do not have online access, please call

Memorial Hospital’s Lactation Services at (812)-996-0383.