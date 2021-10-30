Memorial Hospital to host class about Diabetes

Discovering the diagnosis of diabetes can be overwhelming. Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center wants to support you in this transition of lifestyle and sponsors a continuing education group for persons with diabetes, pre-diabetes, or anyone who is interested in learning about the disease.

The topic for the November class is Kari Johannemann “Diabetes: Surviving the Holidays.”

This support group is held on the third Monday of each month and provides knowledge to help you feel more secure, manage problems, and avoid hospitalization for diabetes-related issues. The next meeting will be Monday, November 15, 2021, from 5:45 – 6:45 p.m. in Memorial Hospital’s Board Conference Room B/C in the lower level, at 800 West 9th Street in Jasper.

For more information, please contact Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center’s Diabetes Management and Prevention Services at 812-996-0521.