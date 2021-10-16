Memorial Hospital to host Heartsaver CPR with AED class

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is offering a Heartsaver CPR with AED class from 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. on Monday, November 8, 2021 in the Health and Wellness Classroom at Memorial Southside Office, 1100 West 12th Avenue in Jasper.

This American Heart Association course is designed for lay personnel who serve as rescuers as part of their job responsibilities and for the general public who have direct access to an Automated External Defibrillator (AED). Skills taught include CPR, AED use, and relief of choking in adults, children and infants. In order to complete the course and receive the course completion card, participants must successfully complete a skills evaluation.

Pre-registration is required. The fee for the course is $65, and the class does require prepayment. For more information or to register, please visit the hospital’s website at www.mhhcc.org and click “Classes & Events,” or call the Health and Wellness Department at 812-996-2399 or toll-free at 800-852-7279, ext. 2399.