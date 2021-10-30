Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department Receives Awards

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center’s Emergency Department was the recent recipient of the Emergency Nurses Association (ENA) Achievement Awards. The ENA Achievement Award recognizes individuals who exemplify exceptional performance in professional practice, innovation, leadership, and/or advocacy. ENA Achievement Award recipients have been described as role models, mentors, and emergency nursing at its finest.

The first 2021 Achievement Award was in the Crisis Response Team Award category. The Crisis Response Team Award “recognizes an emergency department health care team that has risen above and beyond to achieve ENA’s mission by responding to the challenges of working during a crisis, including natural or man-made disasters and public health crises.” Memorial Hospital received this award for its response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In addition, several Memorial Hospital Emergency Department nurses are members of the Southwest Trailblazers Chapter 474, Indiana ENA, and that Chapter was awarded the 2021 Team Award. The ENA Team Award “recognizes a group or committee that has made a significant contribution toward achieving ENA’s mission through the development of a sustainable project or program.” The chapter received this award for their work in communicating the value of certified nurses and increasing the number of certified nurses through various incentives and recognitions.

Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department has 45 nurses on staff (24 certified in emergency medicine) that care for nearly 30,000 patients a year, many of who face life-threatening illnesses and injuries.