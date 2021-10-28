Merger Announced Between Two Indiana Tech-Based Companies

Perfleek, Inc., the company behind Perfleek.com, an online marketplace where visitors can search a comprehensive database of real estate for sale and vacation rentals, announces a merger with Two Ladders Consulting. Two Ladders is a marketing consulting firm offering a portfolio of strategy planning, advertising, and marketing services. This merger brings together two southern Indiana tech-based start-ups.

“Two Ladders is an extraordinary company with a great track record and an incredibly insightful and dedicated team,” said Perfleek President, Andrew Welsh. “Together we can not only transform the real estate agent’s and broker’s business by offering efficiencies, but we can help change the whole marketing landscape for properties by delivering relevant leads directly to the agents.”

“Marketing is the foundation of every successful agent and broker, and that’s why we are committed to delivering powerful results to every agent. Two Ladders will make Perfleek’s value proposition stronger than ever, enabling agents that engage with Perfleek to be more efficient and accessible to potential buyers,” Welsh added.

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Two Ladders. One where we will be able to accelerate our mission and help even more clients grow by strategic placement of relevant content,” commented Neil Young, President and co-founder of Two Ladders. “As a part of Perfleek, we will deliver even more value to our real estate customer segment, fueled by Perfleek’s marketplace and suite of agent-specific business tools. We are thrilled to be able to merge forces with a fellow start-up who shares a similar culture and passion for customer success.”

“The ability to bring two local businesses under one umbrella in a way that enables both companies to thrive through knowledge sharing and back-office efficiencies is really a dream for both of our companies,” concluded Tom Krodel, Perfleek Treasurer. “This is a win for our customers and our employees by providing both businesses with flexible resources and capital options to see us through the next phase of our growth plans.”

Combination to Supercharge Customers’ Digital Transformation

With Two Ladders, Perfleek will be in a position to play a greater role in their customers’ digital marketing transformation, enabling agents to tap into the social and digital networks, uncovering and connecting to true buyer leads.

Agents and brokers of every size are changing the way they engage in this unprecedented market. The traditional marketing tools are either not keeping up or overtaxing agents and brokers with excessive fees. This creates an incredible opportunity for Perfleek and Two Ladders to provide a new, economical, yet incredibly effective, marketing package.

Two Ladders to Further its Mission

As a part of Perfleek, Two Ladders will be positioned to further its mission to optimize messaging and advertising placement to maximize business results. Two Ladders will operate independently under the Two Ladders brand, focusing on its mission, customers, and community. Neil Young will continue his leadership of this brand along with the whole of his existing team.

About Perfleek

Headquartered in Jasper, Indiana, Perfleekhas built an online marketplace where browsers can search for real estate listings and vacation rental properties. The merger will enable Perfleek to expand the advertising and marketing services offered to their network of real estate agents and vacation rental property managers and owners. To learn more about Perfleek, please visit www.perfleek.com.