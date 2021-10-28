Milling/Paving projects to affect Jasper roads next week

Beginning Monday, Nov 1, the Jasper Street Dept along with Calcar Paving, will resume its Milling/Paving Projects, barring inclement weather or any other unforeseen events.

The following streets are scheduled for Milling/Paving:

S St Charles St – from Division Rd to Hedinger Beverage

Lechner Ln – from Gregory Ln to 2nd St

Maple Leaf Dr – from St Charles St to Lechner Ln

Redbud Ln – from 2nd St to 5th St

Cottonwood Ln – south of 2nd St

3rd Ave – from Justin St to Meridian Rd

This project will continue daily thru completion.

Although these streets will not be closed, motorists are encouraged to avoid these areas, as there will be lengthy delays.