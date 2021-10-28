Milling/Paving projects to affect Jasper roads next week

Posted By: Ann Powell October 28, 2021

Beginning Monday, Nov 1, the Jasper Street Dept along with Calcar Paving, will resume its Milling/Paving Projects, barring inclement weather or any other unforeseen events.

The following streets are scheduled for Milling/Paving:

            S St Charles St – from Division Rd to Hedinger Beverage

            Lechner Ln – from Gregory Ln to 2nd St

            Maple Leaf Dr – from St Charles St to Lechner Ln

            Redbud Ln – from 2nd St to 5th St

            Cottonwood Ln – south of 2nd St

            3rd Ave – from Justin St to Meridian Rd

This project will continue daily thru completion.

Although these streets will not be closed, motorists are encouraged to avoid these areas, as there will be lengthy delays.

Be the first to comment on "Milling/Paving projects to affect Jasper roads next week"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*