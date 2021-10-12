National Office Furniture Releases New Product Enhancements Tailored to Add Comfort to the Workplace

National Office Furniture, a unit of Kimball International, Inc., announces new product enhancements that bring additional comfort and design versatility to workplace environments. By adding home- like furnishings, workspaces reflect personal preferences and individuality. This shift creates spaces that are inspiring and welcoming. National’s new lounge-focused product solutions bring the warmth of home into the workplace.

Collette® Lounge Collection

Recently enhanced with a new sloped arm option and chaise models, Collette brilliantly addresses the infusion of home-like casual comfort with commercial durability. This collection pairs the relaxed elements and aesthetic stitching of residential furnishings with the durability and option rich modularity of commercial offerings. Learn more about Collette

Hobsen® Lounge Collection

The Hobsen collection has expanded to include a new low back lounge chair and a collection of side tables. This boutique chair features stunning, exposed finger joints and wooden, handcrafted arms. The coordinating magazine and side tables feature an intersecting base element and are available in a variety of surface materials, including glass. Learn more about Hobsen

Idara® Seating Collection

Now available with a coordinating guest chair, the Idara seating collection offers solutions that span from lounge to task-oriented mobile solutions. Its sweeping curves and dramatic back design create a sense of acoustical privacy and a visual retreat. With mid and high back options, as well as a grandiose multi-seat unit, its indulgent wingback detail harmonizes vintage style and contemporary glamour. Learn more about Idara

About National Office Furniture:

National Office Furniture, a brand of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL), is a Jasper, Indiana-based manufacturer of high-quality office furnishings. Since 1980, National has built a reputation for excellence with stylish furniture of exceptional value, a dedication to personalized service, and product designs that reflect a passion for the user’s comfort and productivity. National operates facilities Indiana and Kentucky. Corporate showrooms are located in Atlanta, GA, Boston, MA, Chicago, IL, and Dallas, TX. For more information, visit www.NationalOfficeFurniture.com.