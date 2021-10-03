Nina L. Keplinger, age 90 of Indianapolis, Indiana, formerly of Velpen, Indiana, passed away at 12:40 p.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Rosegate Village Long Term Care Center in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Nina was born in Marion Township, Pike County, Indiana on June 12, 1931, to William “Edd” and Lillie (Ward) LeMond. She married Danny A. Keplinger on November 23, 1956, in Indianapolis, Indiana. He preceded her in death on January 1, 2008.

She retired as a receptionist from Fairbanks Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana, and previously worked for the Internal Revenue Service in Indianapolis.

She enjoyed word search, computer games, reading, birdwatching, and her flowers.

Surviving is one son, Brent Keplinger, Indianapolis, IN, one grandson, Brent Daniel Keplinger (Brittany), Decatur, IN, three great-grandchildren, Broden, Braylon, and Bryson Keplinger, two sisters, Maggie Helton, Otwell, and Vonda Leistner, Jasper, and one brother, Horace LeMond, Boonville, IN, nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death beside her husband was one sister, Rosalee Schnarr.

A visitation for Nina L. Keplinger will be held from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 9th, 2021 at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel In Jasper, Indiana, with a graveside funeral service to be held at New Liberty Cemetery in Velpen, Indiana following the visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to the New Liberty Cemetery Fund in Marion Township, Pike County, or to a favorite charity.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.