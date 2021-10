Two vehicles are total losses after a car crash in Jasper.

Police responded to a non-injury accident on the 3200 block of Newton Street around 4 pm Monday.

42-year-old Selena Carmichael of Dubois was traveling northbound on Mill Street when she was re-ended by 61-year-old Chris Kern of Loogootee several times.

The impact caused Carmichael to spin off the roadway into the grass.

No injuries were reported.