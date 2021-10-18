Norma Lee Niehaus-Neal, age 78, of Huntingburg, passed away at 11:30 p.m., EDT, on Friday, October 15, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville.

She was born June 10, 1943, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Clarence A. and Lorena (Prechtel) Oser. Norma worked as a real estate agent and retired from Sale for Free in Jasper. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg and the V.F.W. Post #2366 Auxiliary. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Albert “Junie” Niehaus, on November 12, 1982; her second husband, Glenn E. Neal, on March 22, 2021; her parents; and one grandson, Cory Logan Niehaus.

She is survived by four sons, Scott (Jeff Resenbeck) Niehaus, Kurt Niehaus, Michael Niehaus and Jason Niehaus all of Huntingburg; three stepchildren, Justin (Jennifer) Neal of Dubois, Suzanne Conrad and Alana Steinmetz both of Louisville, KY; two sisters, Carol (Dennis) Jochum and Diana (Lanny) Reynolds both of Huntingburg; four step-sisters, Chris Klump of Lebanon, Kathy Brelage, Patty Jahn and Theresa Cravener all of Jasper; three step-brothers, Donald Eckert, Tom Eckert and Arnie Eckert all of Jasper; one grandson, Alex Niehaus; and by two step-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Norma Lee Niehaus-Neal will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Friday, October 22, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. The funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Biju Thomas.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 2:00-7:00 p.m., on Thursday. A parish rosary prayer service will be held at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to a favorite charity in memory of Norma. Condolences may be shared online at www.nassandson.com