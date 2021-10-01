Oakland City Man Arrested after Dispute over Alleged Illegal Burn

A dispute over an alleged illegal burn landed an Oakland City man behind bars this week.

Oakland City firefighters responded to an illegal burn at the property of 123 South Jackson Street on Thursday night

Firefighters were discussing the city burn ordinance with the homeowner, 37-year-old Anthony Maltimore when a nearby neighbor, 59-year-old Timothy Lance approached the homeowner. The men began arguing and Lance pulled out a handgun and allegedly pointed it at Maltimore and towards several firefighters.

Lance was taken to the Gibson County Jail for point a firearm and later released after posting bond.

No injuries were reported.